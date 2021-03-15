14 new COVID-19 cases reported… Vaccine, testing clinics planned

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 10 new cases since Friday.

In Meigs County, the health department reported three new cases, bringing the county to a total of five active cases.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported one new case over the weekend.

COVID vaccine clinic

The Meigs County Health Department will be hosting a “first come, first serve” first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday for residents who are eligible under the current vaccine guidelines in Ohio. The clinic is open to any individual who meets the qualifications for Phase 1 or 2 which has been announced including those age 50 and older. The clinic will take place from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. Individuals may be asked to show proof that they are in the current phase groups.

Free COVID testing site

West Virginia RadX-Up Project is offering free COVID testing on Tuesday, March 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Testing is located at the old Goodwill Store beside Family Dollar and Piggly Wiggly, 303 1/3 3rd Street in Point Pleasant.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,254 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update. This is an increase of one since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 39 deaths, 135 hospitalizations, and 2,145 presumed recovered individuals (11 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,254 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 323 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 336 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 287 cases (26 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 195 cases (39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 154 cases (38 hospitalizations)

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported between March 11-15 in Meigs County, according to an update on Monday from the Meigs County Health Department.

The Meigs County Health Department reported five active cases and 1,409 total cases (1,265 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,369 recovered cases (nine new), and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are typically reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,409 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 130 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 201 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 202 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations (221 new) and 810 second doses (427 new) for a total of 3,085 vaccinations (648 new). of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,616 were Moderna, 1,469 were Pfizer, and zero were Johnson & Johnson).

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,815 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 10 more than Friday. Of those, 1,767 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,815 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 151 cases (plus 2 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 303 cases (plus 11 probable cases (1 new), 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 298 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 261 cases (plus 9 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 265 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 217 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 29 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 11.31 on Monday with a 2.40 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,149 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,665). There were 91 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 102) and 9 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11). On Monday, zero new COVID-19 deaths were reported. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Monday, a total of 2,390,412 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 20.45 percent of the population. A total of 1,396,736 people, 11.95 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 135,678 cases with 2,531 deaths. There was an increase of 836 cases from Friday (210 in the last 24 hours) and 20 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,301,692 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.33 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.48 percent. There are 5,214 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 390,605 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 245,196 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

