Southeast Ohio Foodbank to host food distribution

GALLIPOLIS — The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, will be hosting a mobile food distribution at the Gallia County Fairgrounds on Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. – noon.

Food items will be given to families who are residents of Gallia County and within 230% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event.

Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Gallia County zip code. Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 or at info@hapcap.org with questions.

For Gallia County residents