Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District meeting

The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently held its regular meeting on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus.

According to a news release from the Board, the first order of business was to present a Resolution of Commendation to the following employees who have also served as healthcare professionals in the community during the COVID pandemic: Jessica Blevins, April Bryant, Kevin Chapman, Matthew Faber, Barbie Johnson, Hannah Kitts, Kimberly Marcum, Michelle Marcum, John Payne, Kevin Queen, Rose Rearley, Terrie Rees, Robin Schoonover, Cyndal Smith, Rebecca Stump and Debra Willis.

Motions approved:

Granted permission to enter into an agreement with META Solutions authorizing the purchase of competitive retail electric service;

Approved the 2021-22 BHCC calendar with its first reading;

Approved a purchase service contract with Sterling Computers.

In the Adult Center, the Board passed the following motions:

Approved the Adult Center Licensed Practical Nursing Handbook with its second reading;

Awarded part-time, hourly contracts for the following: Tracy Deel, Chad Hensley, and Lori Hilderbrant.

In personnel matters, the Board passed the following motions:

Approved retirement resignations for Eddie Lewis and Etta Wallace;

Approved Lori Hilderbrant’s resignation;

Approved the Assistant Dean position description;

Approved a one-year contract for Danita Ross;

Approved a one-year Administrative contract for Jared Taylor for the 2021-22 school year.

Information provided by Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District.