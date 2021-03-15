‘Wellness Wednesday’ livestream discusses caregiver program

A weekly livestream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featured each Wednesday on the AAA7 Facebook page. “Wellness Wednesdays” is featured each week at 10 a.m. with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast.

According to a news release from AAA7, as routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The Agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.

Through “Wellness Wednesdays”, the Agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management, chronic pain self-management, falls management, and caregiver support. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.

Recently, the livestream shared more information about the “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” wellness program that will soon be offered virtually.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is available for two groups: one for those who are caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, and one for caregivers of children with special health or behavioral needs. Those who can participate include: spouses/partners; adult children of aging parents; caregivers of children with special needs; grandparents raising grandchildren; and any caregiver who provides care for another.

Research has long indicated that caregivers suffer high rates of depression and anxiety and have increased health problems. Caregivers often neglect themselves to care for others and often feel powerless to the events happening in their lives. “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” was designed to target specific issues to help caregivers take better care of themselves.

Topics discussed include: taking care of the caregiver; how to identify your personal stress and tools to help; learning how to communicate feelings, needs and concerns as a caregiver; learning from emotions; mastering caregiving decisions; and caregiving resources.

Classes are available for those who live in one of the ten core counties located in the AAA7’s district which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. There is no cost associated with participating. Those who are interested are encouraged to call for more information or to pre-register at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

If you missed any of the “Wellness Wednesday” episodes, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.

This piece submitted by AAA7.