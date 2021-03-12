FFA Week in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission recently recognized the county’s FFA chapters and observed National FFA Week with a proclamation.

Commissioners Harold G. Montgomery, M. Eugene Greene and Q. Jay Stapleton, met with advisors and representatives from FFA Chapters of Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia.

The commissioners presented the groups with the following proclamation:

Whereas, FFA and agricultural education provide a strong foundation for the youth of America and the future of the food, fiber and natural resources systems; and

Whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth and career success among its members; and

Whereas, agricultural education and FFA ensure a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing needs in the science, business and technology of agriculture; and

Whereas, the FFA motto— “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve”—gives direction and purpose to these students who take an active role in succeeding in agricultural education; and

Whereas, FFA promotes citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism and cooperation.

Therefore, we, the Gallia County Commissioners do hereby designate the week of Feb. 20–27, 2021, as National FFA Week.

Meeting with the commissioners were Gallia Academy FFA Advisor Katherine Dickson and Erin Pope; River Valley FFA Advisor Mathew Houck, Taylor Huck and Ryan Weber; South Gallia FFA Advisor David Pope, Emma Shamblin and Ryleigh Halley.

Information provided by Gallia County Commission.

