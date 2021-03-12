GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: March 10

Total Headage: 300

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle / Based on In-Weight)

Yearling Steers 600-700lbs: $138.00 – $146.00; 700-800lbs: $110.00 – $115.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $126.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $123.50; Steer Calves 400-500lbs: $135.00 – $151.00; 500-600lbs: $140.00 – $155.00; Heifer Calves 300-400lbs: $120.00 – $165.00; 400-500lbs: $110.00 – $143.00; 500-600lbs: $110.00 – $130.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $130.00-$160.00; 400-600lbs: $130.00-$157.50; 600-800 pounds: $110.00 – $139.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $60.00 – $110.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $30.00 – $60.00; Canner/Cutter: $15.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $430.00 – $1050.00

Bulls

All Weights: $79.00 – $92.50

Small Animals

Market Hogs: $40.00 – $60.00

Comments: Sheep and goat sale, March 24; next graded feeder calf sale, April 3; farm machinery consignment, small animal and Champion Source sale, April 10.