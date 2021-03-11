Gallia County Engineer Brett A. Boothe announces the annual Dust Patching and Herbicidal Opt-Out forms are now being accepted at the Engineer’s Office.

The Dust Patching form is required for those residents who would like to apply for materials to be applied at a requested site to reduce the dust generated from traffic on a stone county road.

The Herbicidal Opt-Out form is required for those residents who do not want herbicidal spraying in specific areas along county road right-of-ways and agree to maintain those areas. Both forms may be picked up at the Engineer’s Office, 1167 State Route 160. The deadline for submittal is May 1, annually.