Bossard Library introduces expansion of digital collection

GALLIPOLIS – Beginning on Wednesday, March 17, patrons who borrow digital items from Bossard Memorial Library will have access to even more titles through its collection on Hoopla Digital.

According to a news release provided by the library, in addition to 10 Hoopla “instant” borrows patrons may currently download each month with their library card, users will now have three Hoopla “flex” borrows that can be used on specially marked eBooks and digital audiobooks.

With “flex” titles, patrons can immediately borrow or place holds on titles that are currently checked out, and unlike “instant” borrows received by patrons each month, “flex” borrows do not expire. Patrons who use all three of their “flex” borrows can just simply return a checked-out item to select a new one. Each “flex” title is available for 21 days once borrowed.

Library Director Debbie Saunders reported that opening day selections of eBooks and digital audiobooks will be available for checkout through the “flex” program, with additional titles to be added regularly to this expanding collection of digital content.

“The Library is pleased to offer a wider variety of digital content for our patrons,” Saunders said. “With the addition of the Hoopla Flex service, patrons will be able to enjoy additional content each month, including both instant downloads and these new flex offerings. Patrons who do not have a current library card account are encouraged to register in person for a regular library card or online for a digital library card.”

Saunders also reported that the library welcomes recommendations from patrons on new titles to purchase through the Hoopla Flex program. Recommendations can be placed by patrons who are signed into their Hoopla Digital account through the Hoopla app or website.

In addition to newly-added “flex” eBooks and digital audiobooks, patrons who utilize the Hoopla service can read, watch, and listen to more than 950,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music, and television titles that are instantly available to stream or download. These “instant” titles are limited to 10 per month for each user.

To sign up for Hoopla with your Bossard Library card, visit hoopladigital.com or download the Hoopla app.

For more information on accessing digital content through Bossard Memorial Library or for information on obtaining a library card, including a digital library card, visit bossardlibrary.org or call 740-446-7323.

Information submitted by Bossard Memorial Library.