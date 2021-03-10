Zero new COVID cases reported in Meigs since March 5… Latest case data from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Zero new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Meigs County since March 5, according to an update from the Meigs County Health Department on Wednesday.

With no new cases and 14 additional recovered individuals, there are now 11 active cases in Meigs County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one new case of COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported two new cases in Gallia County on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,247 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update. This is an increase of two since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 39 deaths, 135 hospitalizations, and 2,119 presumed recovered individuals (5 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,247 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 320 cases (7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 335 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 285 cases (1 new case, 26 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 194 cases (39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 154 cases (38 hospitalizations)

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 active cases and 1,406 total cases (1,262 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update. No new cases have been reported since March 5

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,360 recovered cases (14 new), and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,406 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 129 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 200 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 810 second doses fr a total of 2,437 vaccinations (1,260 Moderna, 1,177 Pfizer,zero Johnson & Johnson).

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,798 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, one more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,752 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 38 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,798 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 148 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 302 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 297 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 258 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 262 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 229 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 216 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 28 deaths,)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.08 on Wednesday with a 1.47 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,868 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 1,828). There were 114 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 111) and five new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). Zero new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,086,105 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 17.85 percent of the population. A total of 1,196,817 people, 10.24 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 134,158 cases with 2,330 deaths. There was an increase of 302 cases from Tuesday and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,258,974 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.36 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.19 percent. There are 5,360 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 346,363 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 219,306 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

