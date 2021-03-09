‘Major rehabilitation project’ to begin on Ohio 7 in Crown City

CROWN CITY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announces a major rehabilitation project begins on March 22 on State Route 7 in the Crown City area of Gallia County.

According to a news release from ODOT, the project will take place between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158).

“The contractor will be working around the clock for the duration of the project,” the release furthe stated. “The estimated project completion date is June 2022.”

The project background is described as follows:

The concrete pavement in this section was constructed in 1947. It was repaired in 1994 and 2013. As part of the project, the concrete will be removed and replaced with full-depth asphalt pavement.

“The concrete pavement, which was new in 1947, has served its useful life. This concrete has served the traveling public for 74 years with only routine maintenance,” said ODOT District 10 Pavement Engineer Matt First.

Other updates to this section include new culverts and catch basins, new guardrail, new signing, and the addition of rumble stripes.

The news release also addresses the maintenance of traffic as follows:

Beginning March 22, State Route 7 will be closed between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158). The road will remain closed through December 1, 2021.

ODOT’s detour: SR 7 to SR 218 to SR 553 to SR 7

Truck detour: SR 7 to U.S. 35 south to U.S. 64 west (West Virginia) to U.S. 52 west (re-enter Ohio)

Boat ramp access is addressed as follows:

Once the road closes, motorists who wish to access the K.H. Butler Fishing Access parking area and boat ramp must be coming from the north.

Northbound traffic wishing to access the boat ramp will be required to follow the detour and access the boat ramp traveling southbound on SR 7.

Motorists leaving from the boat ramp must travel northbound on SR 7 when exiting the parking area.

Traffic will be maintained to the K.H. Butler Fishing Access area throughout the phases of the project; however, there will be changes to how it must be accessed.

Information provided by ODOT.