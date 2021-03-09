Gallia CPR discusses suicide awareness, prevention

GALLIPOLIS — Members of the Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR) Coalition met virtually on Monday afternoon to discuss upcoming projects.

During the meeting, member and Hopewell Health employee Crystal Rankin gave an update for the coalition’s suicide awareness committee. The committee meets virtually on the fourth Tuesday every month at 3 p.m. and Rankin said they are looking for more people to get involved.

The committee is preparing for the Southeast Ohio Suicide Prevention Conference, which is scheduled for Sept. 16. Rankin said the focus of the conference this year is Appalachia.

Rankin said the Out of the Darkness Walk is virtual again this year on March 27. There is a Rio Team that participants can join for fundraising efforts.

Coalition member Lora Jenkins gave an update on CPR’s human trafficking collaborative. Jenkins said at a recent meeting, the collaborative discussed the group partnering to help incarcerated individuals re-enter into the community. Jenkins said by the end of the year, 40 Gallia County residents are scheduled to re-enter into the community.

Member Shannon Dalton said Warriors for Christ opened a 16-bed, level three recovery center for men in Jackson County. The facility has short term and long term treatment options.

During the meeting, it was announced that Health Recovery Services is looking for a Gallia County resident to fill the prevention specialist job opening. The posting can be found on www.hrs.org.

The coalition adjourned the business portion of the meeting and had a discussion about how to move forward with CPR. Chair Thom Mollohan suggested a brainstorming meeting to create action plans for how the coalition can be more efficient in the community.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

