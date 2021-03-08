‘Raised Around Rio’ market to return May 5

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Raised Around Rio, a farmers and artisan market is set to return in May for the season.

The market is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 5 and will run through Oct. 6. Raised Around Rio will be open each Wednesday this year from 4-7 p.m. The market is held on North College Avenue in Rio Grande.

Organizer Jennifer Littlejohn said the market will not be open this year on Saturdays.

However, the market also has a special on Mother’s Day, May 9, where Wicked Lobstah will be setting up with the market. The Christmas Bizarre will be on Nov. 6.

The Mother’s Day event will be from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Wicked Lobstah is a food truck based out of Columbus, Ohio but travels around the state. They specialize in lobster rolls.

“We have a wide variety because we’re not just a farmers market, we’re an artisan market,” Littlejohn said about Raised Around Rio offerings.

Market vendors offer spring plants and produce throughout the summer and market season, but they also have jams, jellies, artisan breads, jewelry, goat milk soaps and lotions, picnic tables, dog treats, sweet treats, honey and more.

Littlejohn said all products must be handmade or hand-grown around the Rio Grande area.

With the ongoing pandemic, the market and visitors must follow the current COVID-19 guidelines of mask or facial coverings and social distancing. Littlejohn said as soon as the restrictions for the state are lifted, the market will adjust also.

Littlejohn said the Raised Around Rio market benefits small businesses in the area.

“Come out, buy local, shop local and stay local,” Littlejohn said.

Raised Around Rio, a farmers and artisan market, is set to return in May for the season. Pictured from a previous year is an evening at the market held on North College Avenue in Rio Grande, Ohio. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_5.15-Rio-Raised.jpg Raised Around Rio, a farmers and artisan market, is set to return in May for the season. Pictured from a previous year is an evening at the market held on North College Avenue in Rio Grande, Ohio. (OVP File Photo)

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

