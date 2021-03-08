COVID-19 death reported in Mason… Latest COVID-19 data

OHIO VALLEY — One new COVID-19 death was reported in Mason County over the weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported an additional death in Mason County associated with COVID-19. This individual was a female in the 80-89 year age range.

A total of 15 new cases were reported in Mason County over the weekend, according to the DHHR.

Seven new cases were reported in Gallia County by the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,242 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update. This is an increase of seven since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 38 deaths, 134 hospitalizations (1 new), and 2,109 presumed recovered individuals (15 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,242 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 289 cases (1 less case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (2 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 318 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 334 cases (2 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 285 cases (3 new cases, 26 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 194 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 38 total hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 153 cases (38 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Editor’s note: The Ohio Department of Health reduced the death count in Gallia County from 46 to 31 on Tuesday, with the number then increasing to 38 on Friday. The demographic information from ODH has not been updated to show the changes.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

Zero new cases were reported in Meigs County over the weekend, according to the Meigs County Health Department.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 24 active cases and 1,406 total cases (1,262 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Friday’s update.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,346 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,406 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 129 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 200 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,376 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,795 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 15 more than Friday. Of those, 1,749 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 38 deaths in Mason County.

As previously stated in this story, DHHR reported an additional death in Mason County on Sunday. This individual was a female in the 80-89 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,795 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 146 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 302 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 297 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 259 cases (plus 9 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 262 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 228 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 215 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths, 6 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 10.24 on Monday with a 1.99 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,254 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 1,831). There were 84 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 111) and 16 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14). As announced earlier in the week, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, zero deaths were reported on Monday.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 133,627 cases with 2,325 deaths. There was an increase of 663 cases from Friday, with 182 in the last 24 hours, and seven new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,241,637 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.38 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.41 percent. There are 5,613 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 339,346 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 216,937 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

