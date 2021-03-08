Three Gallia organizations receive grant awards

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Community Foundation at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has announced $10,000 in grant awards through a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund. These grant awards support Gallia County organizations amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created new needs in Gallia County’s communities while increasing existing issues, such as food insecurity,” said Jodie Penrod, a member of the Gallia Community Foundation committee. “We are so excited to fund several organizations working on the ground to make a difference in Gallia County’s communities during this challenging time.”

According to a news release from FAO, three grants were awarded through the partnership of the Gallia Community Foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. The projects serve the Gallia County community:

Field of Hope Community Campus, Inc. received funding to support the Field of Hope food pantry. This funding will allow Field of Hope to meet additional needs in the community.

God’s Hands at Work received funding to increase the accessibility of their services through a Mobile Food Pantry. Funding will support the purchase of coolers to transport frozen and refrigerated items as well as the purchase of food and other pantry items, including baby pantry items like diapers, formula, wipes, and baby food.

Square One GJM received funding to support its shelter for residents in the tri-county area. Funding will be used to support work on a new kitchen, allowing the shelter to better meet the needs of community members.

The Gallia Community Foundation is a community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio.

The news release further statead, all gifts to the Gallia Community Foundation endowment are currently eligible for a limited-time match opportunity to make an even greater difference. If interested in learning more about the endowment or making a gift to support the Gallia Community Foundation, please visit www.CauseConnector.org/Gallia, or contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or info@ffao.org.

The Gallia Community Foundation was created in 2011, with the vision of being Gallia County’s leading philanthropic partner to enrich the community. A permanent endowment fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), the Gallia Community Foundation partners with donors to gather and grow resources to benefit of the Gallia County community.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org and follow FAO on Facebook and Instagram.

Information submitted by FAO.