Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month recognized

In recognition of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the Gallia County Commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing Gallia County’s theme, “All of Us are Different, None of Us are Less.” The Commissioners enjoyed a luncheon at Guiding Hand School along with a slide presentation highlighting services that the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides to Gallia County. Pictured from left are Chase McKinley, Commissioners Jay Stapleton and Eugene Green, Superintendent Melinda Kingery, Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Anthony Lambert, GCS Aide Melissa Huffman, and Thomas Horvat; front row, Aubree Conklin. (Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities | Courtesy)

