Celebrating Dr. Seuss, virtually

In celebration of the birthday of Dr. Seuss, Judge Margaret Evans of the Gallia County Common Pleas Court and Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, pictured, entertained all Hannan Trace Elementary School students with a reading of “Mr. Brown Can MOO! Can You?” via Zoom this week. “We are thankful for the opportunity to connect with the youth of Gallia County,” read a statement on Holdren’s Facebook page where the entire reading of the classic book can be viewed. (Courtesy)

