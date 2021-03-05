March enters like a lion… Flooding photos from across the area

Two vehicles were parked in flood waters on Tuesday morning on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.

Water began to flow over Forest Run Road near State Route 733 on Tuesday morning. The water completely covered the intersection later Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

State Route 124 was covered in water in Minersville and other areas in Meigs County.

The Middleport Marina was closed due to flood waters.

The Ohio River was level with the walking path in Pomeroy on Wednesday morning.

State Route 733 was flooded near Forest Run Road as seen in this photo from Wednesday.

Flooding near Kyger Creek Plant closed the employee area just off State Roue 7.

These visitors to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant watch a towboat make the turn from the Kanawha into a flooded Ohio River.

The old grist mill light display at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant surrounded by water.

This couple takes in the view of a flooded Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week.

The Ohio River floods the Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week.

A view from the Mason boat ramp shows the flooded Ohio River.

Two vehicles were parked in flood waters on Tuesday morning on the Pomeroy Parking Lot. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.3-TDS-1.jpg Two vehicles were parked in flood waters on Tuesday morning on the Pomeroy Parking Lot. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Water began to flow over Forest Run Road near State Route 733 on Tuesday morning. The water completely covered the intersection later Tuesday and most of Wednesday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.3-TDS-2.jpg Water began to flow over Forest Run Road near State Route 733 on Tuesday morning. The water completely covered the intersection later Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel State Route 124 was covered in water in Minersville and other areas in Meigs County. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.4-Minersville-1.jpg State Route 124 was covered in water in Minersville and other areas in Meigs County. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Middleport Marina was closed due to flood waters. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-3.jpg The Middleport Marina was closed due to flood waters. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Ohio River was level with the walking path in Pomeroy on Wednesday morning. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-4.jpg The Ohio River was level with the walking path in Pomeroy on Wednesday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel State Route 733 was flooded near Forest Run Road as seen in this photo from Wednesday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-5.jpg State Route 733 was flooded near Forest Run Road as seen in this photo from Wednesday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Flooding near Kyger Creek Plant closed the employee area just off State Roue 7. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_IMG_8090.jpg Flooding near Kyger Creek Plant closed the employee area just off State Roue 7. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel These visitors to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant watch a towboat make the turn from the Kanawha into a flooded Ohio River. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_IMG_4230.jpg These visitors to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant watch a towboat make the turn from the Kanawha into a flooded Ohio River. Beth Sergent | OVP The old grist mill light display at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant surrounded by water. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_IMG_4249.jpg The old grist mill light display at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant surrounded by water. Beth Sergent | OVP This couple takes in the view of a flooded Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_Couple.jpg This couple takes in the view of a flooded Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week. Beth Sergent | OVP The Ohio River floods the Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_Park.jpg The Ohio River floods the Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week. Beth Sergent | OVP A view from the Mason boat ramp shows the flooded Ohio River. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_IMG_8083.jpg A view from the Mason boat ramp shows the flooded Ohio River. Beth Sergent | OVP