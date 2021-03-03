Gallipolis Post investigating fatal crash

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving one fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday evening on Ohio 160.

According to the Post, Ruth A. Patterson, 78, Gahanna, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Patterson was driving a 2013 Honda Civic, traveling eastbound on US 35 and exited US 35 via the exit ramp to Ohio 160, the report stated. The Civic reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch. The Civic continued on, striking an embankment and entered the travel lanes of State Route 160 reportedly striking a Ford Pickup which was northbound on Ohio 160.

Patterson was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, according to the Post report.

The driver of the 2004 Ford Pickup, identified as Ernest S. Baker, 48, Athens, was not injured. The Post noted both Baker and Patterson were wearing safety belts.

Assisting at the scene were Gallia County EMS, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallipolis Fire Department.

Information for this article provided by Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.