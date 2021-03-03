Ohio Valley Supermarkets celebrates anniversary

OHIO VALLEY — “It’s hard to believe it’s been 41 years” said Brent Eastman, president of Ohio Valley Supermarkets, discussing the anniversary of their supermarket chain.

The stores, for a long time operated under the banner of Foodland, until six years ago, when they became Piggly Wiggly. The store’s name changed in 2015, but remained as a part of the Eastman family, owners of Ohio Valley Supermarkets, which operates Piggly Wiggly locations in Gallipolis, Point Pleasant, Oak Hill, and Wellston, along with four Save A Lot stores in southern Ohio, and a local hardware store, Bidwell Hardware.

The first Eastman’s Foodland store, opened on March 2, 1980 as “Ohio Valley Foodland” on Jackson Pike, Gallipolis , now known as Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly. Long-time supermarket administrator, Bob Eastman, and his wife, Sheila, started the business, which would soon grow to several supermarkets throughout the region. Their sons, Brent and Kevin, were involved from the beginning, and lead the company today.

In giving some perspective, that first store opened just nine days after the USA Men’s Hockey Team’s “Miracle On Ice” win in the Olympics.

Company President Brent Eastman, still in high school when Ohio Valley Foodland opened , reminds us : “Virtually all supermarkets throughout the nation, took only cash or check at that time. Supermarkets didn’t take credit cards back then, and the debit card, wouldn’t be in widespread use, until the late 90’s.”

So, how about the supermarket business, in the year 2021?

“We’ve been through a challenging year, along with everyone else. But we’ve been blessed to have a great staff and fantastic customers” said Kevin Eastman.

Brent added “ We’ve adapted to the recent changing habits of shoppers, and are continuing to add new technology to give consumers many options. Those additions include online ordering and curbside pickup in the downtown Gallipolis and Point Pleasant stores. Additionally, our new mobile app is now available. Consumers can find the app by searching specifically for Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly in the Apple and Google Play Stores.”

Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly locations are offering anniversary savings now, through mid-March. For more information, visit the Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly Facebook Page, the new Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly App, or their website www.lovingthepig.com.

This piece provided on behalf of Ohio Valley Supermarkets.