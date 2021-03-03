PVH names Employees of the Month

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has announced Customer Service Employees of the Month for December 2020, January and February.

According to a news release from PVH, December 2020’s employee of the month was Lori Thompson, from Health Information Services. She has been employed since June 1989 and is currently working as a Clinical Information Systems Specialist.

The news release further stated:

“Lori was nominated because we recently changed to a new hospital-wide computer system. Lori has gone above and beyond to answer questions anytime of the day. She works quickly and never gets frustrated. She is always friendly to everyone and willing to help.”

Jan Byer was named employee of the month for January.

Byer is from Support Services and has been employed since September 2016 as the Support Services Secretary.

According to the news release:

“Jan was nominated because she is always polite, helpful, and helps other departments when they need it. She has happily taken on many of the Corporate Safety duties, attending COVID meetings, state meetings and solving other issues. Jan is always willing to help in any way she can.”

Kayla Quinn was named employee of the month for February.

Quinn works in the Laboratory Department and has been employed since June 2018 as an MLT.

According to the news release:

“Kayla was nominated by an employee from Riverside Nursing Home. They called our lab on a Friday evening at 10:00 p.m. looking for a stat lab that was supposed to have been sent to their local hospital but was brought to PVH by mistake. Riverside said Kayla was outstanding in helping them. She was kind and went above and beyond in her service.”

According to PVH, Quinn, Byer and Thompson are “excellent” examples of the PVH Employee of the Month and the organization is “very grateful” to have them on their team.

The trio each received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. They will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

“The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital,” according to the news release.

Information provided by PVH.

Employee of the Month for January Jan Byer is pictured with Brian Litchfield, director of Plant Operations & Corporate Safety Officer, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. Employee of the Month for February Kayla Quinn is pictured with Mitch Smith, adm. director Of Laboratory Services, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. Employee of the Month for December 2020 Lori Thompson is pictured with Paula Brooker, director of Health Information Management, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO.