River on the rise

OHIO VALLEY — Heavy weekend rains caused flash flooding around the region on Sunday and early Monday, with attention now turning to the Ohio River which is projected to crest above flood stage this week along shorelines in Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties.

As of midday on Monday, water levels were below flood stage at Belleville Locks, Racine Locks, Point Pleasant and Robert C. Byrd Locks.

At Belleville Lock, the Ohio River level was at 29.65 feet on Monday afternoon, with a projected crest is 36.2 feet around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Flood stage is 35 feet at that location. At 34 feet on the Belleville gauge, water begins to cover State Route 124 at the mouth of Laucks Run, north of Portland. At 35 feet, Ohio State Route 124 is flooded north of Stiversville Road, at Rock Run, at Wells Run to Smith Ridge to Dewitts Run, at Forked Run, at Curtis Hollow Road and between Long Bottom and Shade River. Ohio State Route 124 near the Washington and Meigs County line is flooded.

The last river crest above flood stage at Belleville Lock was at 36.45 feet on Feb. 9, 2019.

At Racine Lock, the river level was 35.33 feet on Monday afternoon with a projected crest of 4.15 feet around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Flood stage is 41 feet on the Racine gauge. At 41 feet, Ohio State Route 124 at Antiquity starts to flood and areas of Ravenswood are flooded upstream from Racine Lock. At 42 feet, State Route 124 is flooded in Minersville. The last above flood stage crest at the Racine Lock was at 42.40 feet on April 6, 2018.

No crest projection is listed for Pomeroy as of Monday afternoon. The gauge in Pomeroy is only updated when flooding is taking place. Flood stage in Pomeroy is 46 feet, at which time the parking lot is flooded and water begins to go onto Main Street in the downtown area. The most recent near flood stage crest in Pomeroy was at 45 feet on April 6, 2018.

In Point Pleasant, the river level was at 39.06 feet midday Monday, with a crest projected late Tuesday night at 44 feet, which is moderate flood stage in Point Pleasant. Flood stage in Point Pleasant is 40 feet, with the river expected to exceed that level later on Monday evening. The last above flood stage crest in Point Pleasant was 43.75 feet on Feb. 14, 2020.

Impacts of flooding in the Point Pleasant area and in the Addison and Cheshire areas of Gallia County are as follows: At 40 feet, low-lying areas surrounding Point Pleasant and vicinity are flooded due to backwater. Also, the amphitheater lower pier is flooded and half way up the steps. Salt Creek Road, Hannan Trace Road, Huntington Road at Boggs Run Road and Mason Eighty Road start to flood; At 41 feet, Addison, Blaville Road in Ohio is flooded and low lying areas surrounding Point Pleasant and vicinity are flooded due to backwater; At 42 feet, Litle Kyger Road in Ohio floods; At 43 feet, Ohio State Route 7 at Kyger Creek and Addison is flooded.

At R.C. Byrd Lock south of Gallipolis, the river level was at 42.15 feet Monday afternoon with a crest projected at the 50 feet flood stage early Wednesday morning. At 41 feet, the Spruce Street Chickamauga Creek bridge is closed due to flooding of low areas around the bridge. At 49 feet, sections of Route 7 in Ohio at Teens Run, Chickamauga Creek, Kyger Creek, Clay Chapel, Clay School and just above Route 218 start to flood. Also, sections of Route 2 in West Virginia at Jerry’s Run, the old Coast Guard Station and Glenwood start to flood. At 50 feet, sections of Route 7 and portions of Gallipolis along the immediate river will flood. Also, bottom lands on the Ohio side of the river are flooded. The most recent crest above flood stage was at 51.52 feet n Feb. 20, 2018.

Information on river levels, projections, previous crests and impacted areas from the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

