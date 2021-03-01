Gallia Local Schools BOE approves agenda items

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Board of Education met last month for a regular business meeting.

During the meeting, all board members were present, including Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman.

The board approved the treasurer Lily Blevins’ items, which included January’s financial report, paid bills and donations.

From the superintendent’s recommendations, the board approved Inter-agency Agreement for 2020-2021 for Program Coordination for Transition and Services for Part C and Part B.

In personnel matters, the board approved hiring Samantha Martin as the Academic Festival Advisor at South Gallia Middle School on a supplemental contract through June 30, 2021.

The board approved hiring Colby Lee as the Head JV Baseball Coach at River Valley High School on a supplemental contract through June 30, 2021.

The board approved hiring Kent Wolfe as the Head Varsity Softball Coach and Trevor Small as the Head JV Baseball Coach at South Gallia Middle School on supplemental contracts through June 30, 2021.

The following substitutes were hired for the 2020-2021 school year: Corey Short-substitute aide; Alana Fraley-substitute cook; David Price-substitute bus driver; Bridget Nance-substitute teacher.

The board approved Leave Without Pay for Laurie Graham for March 3-5, 2021 to be granted after personal leave has been exhausted.

The board approved the membership to Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) for South Gallia High/Middle Schools beginning 2023-2024.

A policy was presented for the first review and will be placed on the March 22 agenda for approval: IKF-R Graduation Pathways: Explanation of Testing Requirements, Optional Competencies and Graduation Seal Guidance. The proposed policy can be viewed on the boards website.

The board entered into executive session for three hours for the following: “To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee, To discuss personnel, Negotiations, Pending or Imminent Court Action.”

The next meeting for the Gallia County Local Schools is set for March 22.

Unless otherwise noted, all votes were unanimous.

