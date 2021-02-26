COVID death reported in Meigs … Latest cases reported across area

OHIO VALLEY — The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death on Friday, a person in the 80-89 age range.

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia Couny by the Ohio Department of Health on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday in Mason County.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,207 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update. This is an increase of five since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 129 hospitalizations, and 2,062 presumed recovered individuals (seven new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,207 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 287 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 361 cases (3 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 297 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 314 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 328 cases (1 less case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 281 cases (1 new case, 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 189 cases (35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 150 cases (37 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Wednesday-Friday by the Meigs County Health Department.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 37 active cases and 1,385 total cases (1,247 confirmed, 138 probable) since April, as part of Friday’s update.

There have been a total of 34 deaths (1 new), 1,314 recovered cases (16 new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,385 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 51 cases

10-19 — 126 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 196 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 173 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 200 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 197 cases (4 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (1 new case, 19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (1 new case, 23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 61 cases (10 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 15 total deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,359 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations (259 additional).

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,766 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, three more than Thursday. Of those, 1,720 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,766 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 143 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 298 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 295 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 253 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 259 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 223 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 9.70 on Friday with a 2.08 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow. There were no “red” counties on Friday’s state map.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,976 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 2,374). There were 58 new deaths (21-day average of 267), 167 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 132) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 131,234 cases with 2,291 deaths. There was an increase of 421 cases from Thursday and 1 new death. DHHR reports a total of 2,157,910 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.48 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.99 percent. There are 7,800 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 285,654 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 183,537 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

