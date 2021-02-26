Sheriff releases info on ‘Operation Offender Compliance’

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has issued a statement regarding an operation which was conducted on the morning of Friday, Feb. 26 by his office in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service.

“Today, Deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) conducted an operation to ensure the compliance of registered sex offenders living within our county. During today’s operation compliance teams visited approximately 50 sex offenders to verify their location of residency along with other registration information to confirm that these offenders are following state laws pertaining to their registration. Today’s operation is just another example of our commitment to safeguarding our communities and holding criminal offenders accountable,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

The news release continued: “More information regarding sex offenders residing in our county can be found by accessing the following link to our webpage: https://sheriffalerts.com/cap_office_disclaimer.php?office=55210&fwd=aHR0cDovL3d3dy5pY3JpbWV3YXRjaC5uZXQvaW5kZXgucGhwP0FnZW5jeUlEPTU1MjEwJmRpc2M9 “

Information for this story and content via the website provided by Gallia Sheriff’s Office.

Graphic provided by Gallia Sheriff’s Office. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_web-only.jpg Graphic provided by Gallia Sheriff’s Office.