School employees receive vaccine across Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — Employees at schools throughout Gallia County received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.

At Gallia County Local Schools, nearly 60 percent of employees chose to receive the vaccine, according to Supt. Jude Meyers. Based on this number, 165 first does were reserved for the district.

Meyers said the vaccines were administered on Feb. 12 at River Valley High School.

“We’ve recently done another survey, which was directed by the governor’s office, to find out how many people changed their minds after not receiving the first vaccine and now want to receive it,” Meyers said. “Plans are in the works to address that request.”

Meyes said the second doses of the vaccines are scheduled to be given on March 12 for Gallia Local School employees.

Supt. Craig Wright said employees for Gallipolis City Schools also received their first doses earlier this month.

Wright said 118 staff members were vaccinated on Feb. 11, with 11 additional employees scheduling through the county health department.

The second doses for Gallipolis City Schools employees are set to be administered in March.

The superintendents said the vaccines were administered through a joint effort between the Gallia County health Department and Holzer Health System.

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine used at a recent school vaccination site.

