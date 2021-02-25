Ohio’s 2021-22 fishing and hunting licenses on sale now

COLUMBUS — Whether pursuing a Lake Erie walleye or a gobbling wild turkey, an Ohio fishing or hunting license opens a world of exploration. Before participating in these activities this spring, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is reminding all those who enjoy hunting and fishing to check your license expiration date.

March 1 is the traditional start of Ohio’s fishing and hunting license year. However, new license options give those who enjoy the outdoors more choices than ever before. If your hunting or fishing license has expired, you can purchase a new one online at wildohio.gov, at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state, and through the new HuntFish OH app.

“Successful fish and wildlife management in Ohio starts with every person who purchases a fishing or hunting license,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “License sales help the Division of Wildlife manage fish and wildlife populations and the habitats that sustain them. Thank you for purchasing a license and supporting conservation this year.”

Ohio’s annual resident hunting licenses for the 2021-22 seasons are $19 and available beginning March 1. Hunting licenses are valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2022. Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase. An Ohio fishing license can be purchased up to 30 days prior to its expiration date.

License purchases are now more convenient with the free HuntFish OH mobile app. HuntFish OH is available for Android and iOS users and can be found in the app store. Wild turkey and white-tailed deer hunters can use the app to check in their harvest, even without a connection. When a hunter checks game without a clear signal, harvest information is recorded and stored until the hunter moves to a location with better reception. App users can also purchase licenses and permits, read the current regulations, and view wildlife area maps.

After an online purchase, including by smartphone, anyone with an online account can obtain a free reprint of a license or permit (this option is not available at agents). Customers now have the option of choosing automatic license renewal when purchasing online. The selected license will renew automatically and ensure the license buyer always has a valid license.

Funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, along with excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment directly impact wildlife management and habitat conservation efforts here in Ohio. Funds also support improvements to fishing access, shooting ranges, and wildlife areas. Visit wildohio.gov to learn more.

Annually, Ohioans take an estimated 171 million outdoor recreation trips and contribute $5.9 billion to the Buckeye State’s economy, according to a report entitled Economic Valuation of Natural Areas in Ohio, recently released by The Ohio State University.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.