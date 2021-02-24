Ohio governor, first lady receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, the governor’s office reported.

The couple were eligible because both are older than 70, the age group that could receive vaccines in Ohio beginning earlier this month under the state vaccination plan. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has said he would not cut in line for the shots but would wait his turn.

The second Pfizer dose was administered by Dr. Kevin Sharrett in his southwestern Ohio office. The DeWines received their first dose Feb. 2.

Nearly 1.5 million people in Ohio have received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, or about 13% of the population, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Currently, Ohioans 65 and older can receive the vaccine, along with residents and employees of long-term care facilities, frontline medical responders, school employees, and people with severe congenital conditions such as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, or cerebral palsy.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,295 new cases per day on Feb. 8 to 2,016 new cases per day on Feb. 22, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.