Gallia engineer updates on county roads

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County Engineer Brett A. Boothe updated the Tribune on the condition of county roads on Tuesday.

According to Boothe, all county roads are open to through traffic;

Hard surface county roads are mostly clear of snow and ice;

Stone county roads are slushy from the melt and continue to melt off (these slushy conditions make for slick roads).

According to Boothe, Gallia Emergency Management Agency reported it contacted all townships and all township roads are open to traffic with slushy, slick spots.

Ohio National Guard are working on clearing tree debris from county ditches and roadsides on Teens Run Road and Bladen Road, Boothe added.

County Highway Crews are working on cold spots and have transitioned from screening stone on stone roads to adding stone to stone roads, as the surface thaws, Boothe stated.