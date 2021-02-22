House destroyed in Friday fire

RUTLAND TWP. — Fifty fire fighters from six departments battled a structure fire on Zion Road in Rutland Township on Friday.

According to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department, at 10:18 a.m. on Feb. 20, Rutland, Pomeroy and Middleport Fire Departments were alerted to a chimney fire that was in the walls of the residence on Zion Road in Rutland Township.

After crews arrived on scene they confirmed it was a fully involved structure fire. Command requested tanker assistance from Salem Center, Columbia and Scipio to help haul in over 30,000 gallons of water to battle the fire.

Fifty firefighters from six departments in Meigs County include Rutland, Pomeroy, Middleport, Columbia, Salem Center and Scipio fought the fire for a little over eight hours before deeming it a complete loss.

Rutland VFD Assistant Chief Danny Davis would like to thank “our brothers and sisters on our surrounding departments and Meigs EMS for the helping hand and excellent work that was done on scene. … It was a 8 hour fire and all the firefighters were exhausted and we could not have done it without all the departments coming together.”

A donation drop off for the family has been set up at the Rutland Fire Department at 22 Larkin Street in Rutland Ohio.

Sizes for the family members are as follows: Men’s shirt size x-large, 38×30 pants, and size 10 shoes; Women’s shirt size large or x-large, 2XL pants, size 9 shoes; Boy’s size 12-14; Girl’s juniors size 3/5 (very tall); Girl’s 12/14 or juniors size 1; Boy’s 3/4T.

Information provided by the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire fighters from six departments battled a structure fire on Zion Road throughout the day on Friday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.23-Zion-Fire-1.1.jpg Fire fighters from six departments battled a structure fire on Zion Road throughout the day on Friday. Courtesy of Rutland VFD Approximately 30,000 gallons of water was used to fight the fire. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.23-Zion-Fire-2.2.jpg Approximately 30,000 gallons of water was used to fight the fire. Courtesy of Rutland VFD

Items for family can be dropped off at Rutland VFD