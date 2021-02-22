One killed in Saturday morning crash

APPLE GROVE — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash on State Route 124 on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Elmer B. Parsons III, 42, of Racine, was northeast on State Route 124 near milepost 40 (near Gathering Waters Campground) when he lost control of the 1996GMC Sierra on the ice covered roadway. Parsons’ vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking an embankment and ejecting the driver.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the crash, which occurred at 7:30 a.m. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

Assisting at the scene were the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County ODOT, Meigs County EMS, Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Letart Township, Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, Meigs County Coroner’s Office and Ridgetop Towing.

Information provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.