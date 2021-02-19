Langsville man wanted on charges after pursuit

MEIGS COUNTY —A Langsville man is wanted on charges after a pursuit through the western part of Meigs County.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports, in a new release, that on Feb. 17, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Deputy Tylun Campbell was on patrol near the area of State Route 325 and State Route 124 in Langsville when he observed a dark colored truck go left of center multiple times.

According to a news release, Deputy Campbell ran the license plate number on the vehicle and found that the license plates on the truck did not match the vehicle they were being displayed on. Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the overhead lights and siren, the truck began to flee.

Deputy Campbell reportedly initiated a pursuit on the vehicle on State Route 124 and then onto Dexter Road. The vehicle was pursued across multiple back roads before driving into a ditch near the area of Harmon Road.

Deputy Campbell reportedly observed a male take off running from the driver’s side of the vehicle and into the woods while he also observed a passenger still in the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was positively identified by Deputy Campbell as Levi A. McGrath, 39, of Langsville. The passenger was detained at the rear of the vehicle and was identified as Linda M. Eblin, 31, of Pomeroy.

Eblin was placed under arrest for active warrants out of Meigs County and the Village of Middleport. Charges have been filed against Levi McGrath in Meigs County Court for failure to obey the order or signal of a police officer.

McGrath remains on the run as of Friday evening, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

“Every time a pursuit happens in Meigs County we have to look at the risk of physical harm to not only our Deputies, but other people inside of the vehicle, our residents, and our community. There are always consequences for your actions when you choose to run from the police and in this case warrants have been issued for Levi McGrath on charges of Failure to Comply” stated Wood.

Further charges will be presented to a Meigs County Grand Jury.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

