Point River Museum’s new fundraiser launched

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center organization is selling red brick pavers as a way to raise funds for the new building.

The pavers will have text imprinted on them to be named in memorial or honor of someone. Pavers are $150 each or buy five or more for $110 each.

The post on the museum’s Facebook page states at least 3,000 pavers need to be sold “to help build and support the river museum.”

Each paver can be imprinted with up to three lines of text and 15 characters, including spaces, per line. A form is uploaded to the Facebook page and can be printed to fill out and sent to the museum. Forms and checks can be mailed to: Point Pleasant River Museum, PO Box 412, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Museum Director James McCormick said the bricks will be placed in the courtyard area outside of the museum. McCormick said the museum hopes to rent this space out as an outdoor venue in addition to using it for the museum events.

“[The bricks] are going to be accessible,” McCormick said. “You’re going to see them from the street.”

In the courtyard space, McCormick said there will be approximately 7,000 bricks in total. The goal is to have the 3,000 bricks sold before the building is built. Buying bricks helps to fund the museum construction project.

“We have money to build the museum, but we still are a little bit short,” McCormick said. “If we could sell these bricks, that would definitely put us in good graces.”

McCormick said much of the funding from the sale of the brick pavers will be used to help with interior costs and getting displays set up in the new museum.

The goal to have the museum open is in September.

Call the Point Pleasant River Museum at 304-674-0144 for assistance with ordering pavers or to pay with a credit card. The Point Pleasant River Museum is currently open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

