COVID deaths reported in Meigs, Gallia… Mason reports zero cases

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 deaths were reported in Meigs and Gallia Counties as Mason County reported zero new cases for the second time in a week.

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county on Friday, both individuals in the 70-79 age range.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one new death in Gallia County, a person in the 80-plus age range.

In addition, the Meigs County Health Department reported four new hospitalizations.

On Friday, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mason County by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,172 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update. This is an increase of six since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths (one new), 129 hospitalizations, and 2,007 presumed recovered individuals (eight new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,172 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 283 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 350 cases (1 less case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 291 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 312 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 326 cases (4 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 275 cases (25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 186 cases (2 new cases, 35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 149 cases (37 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 25 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

Eleven additional confirmed cases and one additional probable case of COVID-19 was reported by the Meigs County Health Department from Thursday and Friday.

The health department reported 61 active cases and 1,366 total cases (1,228 confirmed, 138 probable) since April, as part of Friday’s update. There have been a total of 33 deaths (two new), 1,272 recovered cases (six new), and 71 hospitalizations (four new) since April. The Meigs County Health Department typically updates local case data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

Age ranges for the 1,366 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 50 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 126 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 193 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 170 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 200 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 190 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 199 cases (1 new case, 2 new hospitalizations, 19 total hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 147 cases (1 new hospitalization, 23 total hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 12 total deaths)

80-89 — 61 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 10 total hospitalizations, 14 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,099 COVID-19 vaccinations (136 new) since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,746 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, the same as Thursday. Of those, 1,700 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,746 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 141 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 290 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 251 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 255 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 219 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 208 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 11.85 on Friday with a 2.47 percent positivity rate. Mason County had been gold and yellow in recent days. Mason County had been red as recently as mid-January. Surrounding counties are green and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,306 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 2,910). There were 82 new deaths (21-day average of 268), 152 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 155) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 129,055 cases with 2,248 deaths. There was an increase of 295 cases from Thursday and 12 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,099,685 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.52 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.12 percent. There are 9,624 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday 258,451 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 154,798 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason reports zero cases