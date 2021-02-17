City Commission meets… Discusses road closures, food trucks

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission met virtually on Tuesday evening to discuss gas line repairs, mobile food trucks and news within the city.

During the meeting, all city commissioners, including Cody Caldwell, Beau Sang, Tony Gallagher, Mike Brown and Mike Fulks, were present at the meeting. City Manager Ted Lozier was also present at the meeting.

Zack and Scotty’s owner discussed the gas line repairs on Court Street with the city commissioners. A subcontractor for Columbia Gas has been completing work on the lines under the sidewalk, Lozier said. During the repairs, the company is shutting down the entire street. Business owners say they are losing money during the repairs, and shutting down the street seems unnecessary. Lozier said the city will follow up with the subcontractor on the issues.

During the meeting Lozier spoke to commissioners about new mobile food vendor rules for the city. Lozier said the goal of the new rules is to make it less “burdensome” for vendors but also create a balance with the brick and mortar businesses and income to the city.

In his proposal, Lozier said a food truck could pay an annual fee of $795 and follow location and hour criteria. Another option would be to pay $75 to operate for three consecutive days per a month. Days longer than that would be an extra $10 per day. Utilities would cost the vendor an additional $25 per day. Food trucks would be able to park on the 300-block of First Avenue and face the river. The hours of operation would be 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For special events, the event host pays the city $700. Each mobile food vendor would have to also pay $25 per day. Lozier said the event host could handle who pays the cost to the city.

Commissioners discussed the ideas but no decisions were made.

During his report, Lozier told city commissioners Clay Township is canceling the contract with the fire department. Lozier said the contract brings in approximately $40,000 annually. The contract will be in place until March 7.

After a recommendation from the city clerk’s report, commissioners approved a motion to freeze the water rate for the year. At the next meeting, commissioners will have a first reading of an ordinance to increase the sewer rate.

Lozier said Kyle Oliver was hired as a new police officer for the city as a replacement for an officer who is leaving.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commission is scheduled for March 2 at 6 p.m.

