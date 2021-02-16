Preschool drive-thru registration event

Gallipolis City Schools Early Childhood Program is offering preschool drive-thru registration on the following dates:

Washington Elementary, 9:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 26, 740-446-3213;

Rio Grande Elementary, 9:15 a.m – 2 p.m., March 24, 740-245-5333;

Green Elementary, 9:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., March 22, 740-446-3236.

Preference for students who will be 4 years old by Oct. 1. However, students ages 3-5 may apply. Any student 5 years of age by Aug. 1 should enroll in Kindergarten.

Required documentation: Birth certificate, Social Security Card, custody papers (if applicable), health insurance, shot record, proof of income (examples include 2018 tax return, two consecutive pay stubs, benefits from JFS, SSI).

Please remain in your vehicle. A staff member will collect your enrollment packet and get copies of the required documentation.

Packets may also be picked up and dropped off at 61 State Street. Contact Gallipolis City School Board Office at 740-446-3211 with additional questions.