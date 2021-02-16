‘Wellness Wednesday’ livestream discusses virtual wellness programs

A weekly livestream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featured each Wednesday on the AAA7 Facebook page.

“Wellness Wednesdays” is featured each week at 10 a.m. with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast. The most recent episode featured a discussion about upcoming virtual opportunities for wellness through the AAA7.

As routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The Agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.

Through “Wellness Wednesdays,” the Agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management, chronic pain self-management, falls management, and caregiver support. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.

During the episode on Feb. 3, Hannah Hollingshead, of the AAA7’s Wellness Department and facilitator of wellness programs through the Agency, discussed in more detail upcoming virtual opportunities for wellness.

Upcoming virtual opportunities include “A Matter of Balance” falls management and “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.” These classes will be provided in the near future through a virtual format where participants can see and hear class facilitators and others joining in the program.

As with the telephone wellness classes, those who participate in the virtual wellness programs will be sent information in the mail prior to the start of the class. Those who participate in the virtual programs must have a web cam and a strong internet connection in order to participate.

More information about the “Matter of Balance” class was provided and highlights including:

Classes meet once a week for eight weeks for two hours;

Participants will learn about fall risks in and out of their home, how to set goals for increasing activity, how to make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercises to increase strength and balance. Exercise is important to help aid in strength and balance;

The program is specifically designed for those 60 and older who live in the community and are at risk of a fall or have fallen in the past.

Classes are available for those who live in one of the ten core counties located in the AAA7’s district which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. There is no cost associated with participating. Those who are interested are encouraged to call for more information or to pre-register at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

If you missed the episode on Feb. 3, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.

Information provided by AAA7.