Winter weather affects newspaper delivery… ‘E-Editions’ open to all for limited time

OHIO VALLEY — Inclement weather across the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area has interrupted newspaper delivery for some customers and the availability of our office staff. With icy roads, snowy conditions and arctic air, OVP asks for your patience and apologizes for any interruption of service. We also apologize if you’ve been unable to reach some staff at our offices who have been affected as well by this blast of winter weather. For those with access to internet service, our daily E-Editions, which typically require a paid subscription, are now available for all to view through this Thursday, allowing readers to access each page of our OVP daily editions from their homes. Visit our websites at www.mydailysentinel.com, www.mydailyregister.com or www.mydailytribune.com and click on “E-Edition” to access your daily newspaper, virtually. Thank you again for your support. Spring is only a little over a month away.

