Funding to fight opiate issue locally

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Executive Director Robin Harris recently released the following statement regarding funding received by the board as part of the state’s opiate response funding.

“The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board is pleased to have secured just over $1.3 million in State Opiate Response 2.0 funds to further refine our system of care. It is a well-known fact that individuals, families and communities in Gallia, Jackson and Meigs counties have been significantly impacted by the ravages of substance use disorders. The programs we will fund through this grant will expand an array of services that could not be offered otherwise. We will contract with three local agencies for the following services.”

1. Health Recovery Services will receive $890,610 to provide Medication Assisted Treatment, transportation support, Peer Recovery Supporters and residential treatment for those without a payment source.

2. Hopewell Health Centers will receive $110,539 to provide a Rapid Access program. The goal is to provide “next-day” services to adolescents and adults who need immediate support to access Medication Assisted Treatment and recovery supports.

3. Warriors 4 Christ will receive $241,723.63 to provide Family Recovery Housing, operate a drop-in peer recovery support center where individuals and families can access employment assistance, recovery meetings, referral services and other community integration opportunities; and offer drop-in outpatient treatment.

For further information, call the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board at 740-446-3022 or visit www.gjmboard.org

