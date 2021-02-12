Deaths reported for Gallia, Meigs… Latest school information

OHIO VALLEY — As the Ohio Department of Health reconciles data from unreported COVID-19 deaths in the state, increased numbers are being reported in both Gallia and Meigs Counties.

On Friday, 2,500 previously unreported deaths in the state of Ohio were added to the COVID-19 dashboard, according to ODH. As stated on the website, “this primarily impacts deaths occurring from November to December 2020. Deaths will be shown by the date of death. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation.”

The Ohio Department of Health reported eight additional deaths in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update. According to ODH, three COVID-19 deaths in Gallia County have occurred in February, with five in January. The deaths reported on Friday in Gallia County included one in the 40-49 age range, one in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and five in the 80-89 age range. It is not known if these are from the reconciliation of data or are recent deaths.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Meigs County Health Department, bringing that total since the start of the pandemic to 31 deaths in the county. These deaths include one in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and two in the 80-89 age range. According to Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis, the four deaths reported by the health department on Friday are not part of the state data reconciliation.

Local Schools

In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Friday morning, Gallipolis City School’s Supt. Craig Wright reported that a student or staff member at Gallia Academy High School and a student or staff member at Rio Grande Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week the district had reported a positive case at Green Elementary and Washington Elementary.

In all cases, the district is working with the Gallia County Health Department on contact tracing and is continuing to follow all safety procedures.

On Wednesday, Gallia County Local Schools reported a positive case in a student at River Valley High School. The letter from Supt. Jude Meyers stated the district worked with the health department regarding contact tracing.

Southern Local Supt. Tony Deem, in letters posted to the district website, reported a positive case or quarantined individual at Southern Elementary (Feb. 8), Southern Jr. High/High School (Feb. 8) and Southern Jr. High/High School (Feb. 9).

Deem’s letters state that the district is working with the Meigs County Health Department and is continuing to follow safety procedures.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,137 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of two since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 42 deaths (eight new), 127 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,935 presumed recovered individuals (four new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,137 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 280 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 349 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 286 cases (1 less case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 309 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 7 total hospitalizations, 1 new death, 1 total death)

50-59 — 317 cases (14 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 268 cases (1 new case, 25 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 4 total deaths)

70-79 — 182 cases (35 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 12 total deaths)

80-plus — 146 cases (1 new case, 36 hospitalizations, 5 new deaths, 23 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 19 additional confirmed cases and three probable cases from Feb. 10-12 as part of Friday’s update.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 96 active cases and 1,330 total cases (1,193 confirmed, 137 probable) since April, as part of Friday’s update. There have been a total of 31 deaths (four new), 1,203 recovered cases (18 new), and 67 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,308 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 49 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 124 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 190 cases (6 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 165 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 194 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 185 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 191 cases (1 new case, 17 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 4 total deaths)

70-79 — 143 cases (5 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 10 total deaths)

80-89 — 59 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 14 total deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 963 COVID-19 vaccinations (208 additional) since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday. Meigs now meets the indicator for “outpatient visits” which it previously had not met.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,725 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday morning, five more than Thursday. Of those, 1,678 are confirmed cases and 47 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,725 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 38 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

10-19 — 138 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 293 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 289 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 245 cases (plus 9 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 248 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 218 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “yellow” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 17.24 on Friday with a 3.22 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are yellow, orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 3,305 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 3,846). There were 2,559 new deaths (see editor’s note) (21-day average of 216), 142 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 185) and 9 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

Editor’s note: ODH is currently reconciling COVID-19 deaths, including about 2,500 in today’s count. This primarily impacts deaths occurring from November to December 2020. Deaths will be shown by the date of death. Newly reported deaths will be higher during the next few days as ODH completes this reconciliation.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 126,887 cases with 2,200 deaths. There was an increase of 467 cases from Thursday and 13 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,043,213 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.57 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.17 percent. There are 13,103 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday 232,046 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 122,017 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

