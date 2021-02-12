Sisson-Good reappointed to library board

GALLIPOLIS — A member of the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees was sworn in on Tuesday night at Bossard Library after being reappointed to another seven-year term.

According to a news release from the library, Traci Sisson-Good took her oath of office, as administered by Gallia County Commissioner Harold Montgomery, and will begin a new term on April 1 as a member of the seven-member board that governs the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

Sisson-Good, who is a speech language pathologist and Holzer Medical Center Jackson Therapy Manager, was first appointed to the board of trustees in 2005 by the Gallia County Board of Commissioners. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology, as well as a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Disorders, both from Marshall University. Sisson-Good has also completed multiple medical missions abroad, including work through Operation Smile and World Gospel Mission.

Sisson-Good resides near Gallipolis with her husband, Dr. Christopher Good.

The other members serving on the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees are: Elaine Armstrong, Jacob Attar, Robbie Jenkins, Leanna Martin, Debbie Rhodes, and Larry Shong.

Information provided on behalf of Gallia County District Library Board. For more on the Bossard Library’s programs for children, see inside this edition.

Traci Sisson-Good, left, takes her oath of office as administered by Harold Montgomery, right, during the regular board meeting of the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees on Tuesday night at Bossard Library. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_library-board.jpg Traci Sisson-Good, left, takes her oath of office as administered by Harold Montgomery, right, during the regular board meeting of the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees on Tuesday night at Bossard Library. Courtesy | Gallia County District Library Board