Kindergarten registration scheduled for Gallipolis City Schools

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District has scheduled kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year.

Kindergarten Registration for the Gallipolis City School District will be held on the following dates:

Washington Elementary: Tuesday, March 9 and Wednesday, March 10. Please call Washington at 740-446-3213 for an appointment.

Green Elementary: Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2. Please call Green at 740-446-3236 for an appointment.

Rio Grande Elementary: Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16. Please call Rio Grande at 740-245-5333 for an appointment.

If you cannot attend registration during these dates and times, please call the appropriate school to make other arrangements. It is important that children be registered for kindergarten in order to plan for classes and materials needed for all students.

A child must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2020 to be eligible to attend kindergarten.

To register, the parent or guardian must bring: a copy of the child’s birth certificate, record of immunizations, proof of residence (piece of mail, rental agreement, etc.) and Social Security number. If there are custody issues, please bring any court documentation you may have.

The State of Ohio’s immunization requirements for children entering kindergarten in 2021 are as follows: Five Diphtheria, Whooping Cough, and Tetanus vaccinations (DPTs); Four Polio vaccinations (IPVs); Two Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccinations (MMRs); Three Hepatitis B vaccines (HBVs); and Two Varicella vaccines.

It is also required by the Gallia County Health Department that each child have a tuberculin (TB) skin test before entering kindergarten.

Children may obtain these immunizations from their doctor or from the Gallia County Health Department, which is located at 499 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. Be sure to take your child’s current immunization record with you.

Information provided by Gallipolis City School District.