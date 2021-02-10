Three in custody following search

POMEROY — Three people were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Pomeroy on Tuesday night.

In a news release, Sheriff Keith Wood stated that on Feb. 9, in the late evening hours the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force while working in conjunction with deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers with the Pomeroy Police Department, executed a search warrant at 416 Spring Avenue in the Village of Pomeroy.

“The search warrant comes after an in-depth investigation into drug trafficking in the Spring Avenue area of Pomeroy. Seized from the residence was a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, prescription drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia,” stated the release.

Arrested during the search warrant were Mary A. Ward, 42, of Pomeroy for possession of methamphetamine, Raymond E. Klein, 36, of Pomeroy for possession of methamphetamine, and Brian M. Allen, 55, of Syracuse for a warrant out of the Meigs County Common Pleas Court. Other charges are pending lab results and will be brought before a Meigs County Grand Jury.

Sheriff Wood praised the cooperation of the agencies involved in this case.

“The relationship my office has with Chief Pitchford’s office has been growing by the week since he has taken over in Pomeroy and we are full steam ahead” stated Sheriff Wood. “If you are part of the group slinging this trash on Spring Avenue and Pleasant Ridge we already know who you are and you can assume we are already on our way to pay you a visit”

Sheriff Wood would also like to thank the Middleport Police Department and Meigs County EMS for their assistance at the scene.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Gallia and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n.jpg

Suspected drugs located at Spring Avenue residence