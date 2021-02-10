Gallia Fair Board raising funds for pig pens

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Fair Board launched a new fundraiser on Wednesday to purchase new pig pens.

Newly-elected board member Amy Johnson said the project was launched with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at www.causeconnector.org. Johnson said the board is looking to raise $5,000 for pig pen panels, which can be moved to a new fair grounds location in the future.

When someone makes a donation on Cause Connector, half of the gift will go to the selected project and the other half will support the foundation’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund to provide funds for future projects and scholarships.

To donate, visit the Cause Connector website, select “find projects” and “Project Pig Pen” is listed under environmental stewardship. The project will be open for donations online through April 9.

The project’s page states “They are currently using very old, heavy wooden hog panels to create the set up for the swine barn during the county fair in August. These panels have been through many years of use and floods because our current fairground is subject to flash flooding.”

The new pig pen panels are said to be portable and will allow a variety of set up options from year to year in the barn.

An exhibitor competes in the show ring with her market hog at the 2019 Gallia County Jr. Fair.

