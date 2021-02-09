Ohio University’s Kennedy Lecture Series presents an ‘Evening with Al Roker’

ATHENS — Ohio University’s Kennedy Lecture Series will present “An Evening with Al Roker,” a virtual event at 7:30 p.m., March 2.

The Ohio University community will have the opportunity to virtually see, hear from, and submit questions to Roker, a longtime news and TV personality most notable for his role on the Today Show. To adapt to the current limitations of the pandemic, “An Evening with Al Roker” will be live streamed at www.ohio.edu/kennedylecture.

According to a news release from OU, the evening will allow for the community to learn from and engage with the highly talented Roker, who has a vast array of experiences to share, from the comfort of their home, office, or any COVID-safe location. Dr. Eddith A. Dashiell, director of the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism, will moderate the evening, asking questions from the audience, as well as some additional questions of interest for Roker to address.

Roker, a host and weatherman of NBC’s Today Show, which reaches over 32 million viewers per week, has earned 13 Emmy Awards in addition to numerous other accomplishments in his 35-year career. He not only starts people’s mornings sharing the weather forecast but conducts interviews with celebrities and newsmakers from around the world, as well as participating in a wide variety of segments.

An accomplished television producer, Roker owns and runs Al Roker Entertainment, Inc. (ARE), which creates compelling, targeted stories for multiple distribution platforms. Additionally, Roker is involved in the development and production of network, cable, digital, and distribution platforms and home video content. ARE produces programming for a diverse clientele including NBC News, MSNBC, Twitch, Facebook, TLC, Lifetime, A&E, The History Channel, E!, Discovery Networks, PBS, TV ONE, Oxygen, The Cartoon Network, The Weather Channel and NBC Television Stations Group.

Roker also recently launched Roker Media (@RKRMedia), a creative consortium combining talent, production, amplification, and brand building for digital and live streaming platforms, leveraging audiences where they live online. Working with the latest media technology, Roker Media produces a new generation of shareable social video content for an on-the-go, mobile-first audience.

Aside from his work in media, Roker is a bestselling author with 11 acclaimed books to his credit, with his latest book, You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success, released on July 28, 2020.

The Kennedy Lecture Series Committee looks forward to having you log on and join us at 7:30 p.m. on March 2 as we share “An Evening with Al Roker.”

Information provided by Ohio University.