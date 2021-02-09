Child reportedly struck by vehicle, injured

GALLIPOLIS — A nine-year old boy was reportedly injured after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.

According to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer, the child appears to have been struck in the roadway by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the area of the intersection of Chestnut and Gallia Avenue. Officers were alerted shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday and the child is believed to have been waiting on the school bus.

Boyer stated the nine year old suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported by personnel with Gallia County EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Boyer said the driver of the pickup remained on the scene.

At this time, no citation has been issued and the incident remains under investigation, Boyer added.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.