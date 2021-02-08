65-plus now vaccine eligible… Where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

OHIO VALLEY — With the start of a new week comes a new age group of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

Beginning on Feb. 8, Ohio residents age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the fourth week of additional age ranges in the Phase 1B category being added to those available to receive vaccines.

The phased approach of Phase 1B vaccines began on Jan. 19 with those 80 years old and older, followed by those 75 and older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders on Jan. 25 and those 70 years old and older, as well as school employees on Feb. 1.

The next groups to be eligible for vaccines have not yet been announced as vaccinations for those in Phase 1B continue.

In Gallia County, vaccines are available at the Gallia County Health Department, Holzer Medical Center and Holpewell Health Centers. In Meigs County, vaccines are available at the Meigs County Health Department and Hopewell Health Centers.

Each provider handles it’s own scheduling and should be contacted directly regarding availability of appointments. Walk-ins are not accepted at any location unless otherwise announced.

School employees in Gallia County are set to receive their first dose of the vaccines this week, with Meigs County Schools scheduled for the week of Feb. 15.

As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reports that a total of 1,058,141 individuals have started the two dose vaccine process, which is equal to 9.05 percent of the state’s population. Of those, 311,669 have completed the process, which is equal to 2.67 percent of the state’s population.

In Gallia County, 3,010 individuals have started the vaccine process (10.07 percent of county population), with 851 having completed the two dose vaccine process (2.85 percent of the county’s population).

In Meigs County, 2,050 individuals have started the vaccine process (8.95 percent of the county population), with 496 having completed the process (2.17 percent).

To schedule an appointment with the Gallia County Health Department call 740-441-2018, 740-441-2950, or 740-441-2951.

To be added to the list for vaccines at the Meigs County Health Department call 740-444-4540.

For vaccination information at Hopewell in Meigs County call 740-992-0540.

For vaccination information at Hopewell in Gallia County call 740-446-5500

For vaccination information at Holzer Medical Center call 740-446-5566.

A nurse from the Meigs County Health Department administers a vaccine during a recent drive-through clinic at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.9-Vaccines.jpg A nurse from the Meigs County Health Department administers a vaccine during a recent drive-through clinic at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

