Gallia Board of DD welcomes new members


Pictured from left, Melinda Kingery, GCBDD superintendent, Eli DeLille and Charlotte McGuire, newly appointed board members, and Phil Skidmore, reappointed boards member for second term and Harold Montgomery, Gallia County Commissioner. Montgomery delivered the oath of office to newly appointed and re-appointed board members. (Gallia Board of DD | Courtesy)

The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently held its organizational and regular board meetings to appoint new officers and board members.

Board members for 2021 are Barbara Burnett, Julie Dragoo, Eli DeLille, Carlene Greene, Charlotte McGuire and Phil Skidmore.

Harold Montgomery, Gallia County Commissioner, recently swore in Eli DeLille and Charlotte McGuire as newly appointed board members and Phil Skidmore was reappointed for a second term on the board. Board members serving as officers are Don Pearce, chairman, Phil Skidmore, vice-chairman and Barbara Burnett, secretary. These board members serve on a volunteer basis to work toward ensuring services for the individuals with developmental disabilities in Gallia County.

Information provided by the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

