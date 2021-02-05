Stephens named chairman of House Energy and Natural Resources Committee

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) last week named State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) Chairman of the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House as the Chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee,” said Stephens. “I am grateful to the Speaker to be named chairman of this important committee and will do my best to serve the people of Ohio fairly and with respect.”

Stephens will also serve as a member of the following standing House committees:

· Finance

· Finance Subcommittee on Transportation

· Insurance

· Public Utilities

“The members of the Ohio House are a talented group with extensive experience, knowledge and a passion for public service,” said Cupp. “I look forward to a robust committee process that results in good public policy for Ohio.”

House committees are live-streamed on www.ohiochannel.org

Submitted on behalf of Rep. Jason Stephens.