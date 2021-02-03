Gallipolis City Commission discusses pool, charging stations

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Commission met on Tuesday evening to discuss improvements at the municipal pool, as well as receive an update on the electric vehicle charging stations in the city.

Commissioners met virtually for their regular meeting. In attendance were Commissioners Cody Caldwell, Tony Gallagher, Mike Fulks, Mike Brown, Beau Sang, City Manager Ted Lozier and City Solicitor Brynn Noe.

The commission passed an emergency ordinance to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Lozier said the ordinance needed passed to receive the grant funding for upgrades to the pool. Improvements include a new roof on the bath house, lights, pool pump, and doors. Lozier said the city is still looking for donations to help cover the costs.

Lozier gave an update on the electric vehicle charging stations in the city. From September through Feb. 2, the charging stations brought in $270 in revenue with 30 charges, or uses, according to Lozier. The cost to the city in that time was approximately $375. Lozier said he sees a potential trend upward in the usages each month.

Lozier said due to colder weather, there were two water main breaks on Tuesday on Portsmouth Road and Route 588. Both lines were repaired at the time of the meeting.

Commissioners approved the payments as presented by the city auditor.

The Gallipolis City Commission entered into an executive session with County Commissioner Gene Green to discuss “legal matters” following the regular business portion of the meeting.

The next Gallipolis City Commission meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

