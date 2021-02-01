Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

RACINE — A Racine man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Racine.

According to a news release from Racine Village Marshal Michael Hupp, Tyler Fulton, 24, was arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Hupp stated that the Racine Police Department took the initial report from a witness and provided the information to other Meigs County law enforcement agencies. Officers from the Pomeroy Police Department and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office reportedly located Fulton in Pomeroy driving the reported stolen vehicle. Fulton was taken into custody at that time.

Racine Village Marshal Hupp would like to take this opportunity to thank the Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Pomeroy Police officers for their vigilance, and quick response that led to quickly locating the vehicle. Middleport Police Department also assisted in this case.

According to court records, Fulton is currently under indictment for theft in an unrelated case from 2020 in which he was alleged to have stolen a motor vehicle. Fulton was arraigned on that charge Monday in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

A portion of the information provided by Racine Marshal Michael Hupp.